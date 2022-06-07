Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Odisha government has enhanced the pre-matric scholarship for ST and SC boarders from Rs 750 to Rs 950 for boys and from Rs 800 to Rs 1000 for girls.

The provision of pre-matric scholarships to ST and SC boarders of schools under the ST and SC Development Department and School & Mass Education Department is one of the flagship schemes of the state government.

The pre-matric scholarship, primarily meant for mess management in the hostels, aims at the educational and holistic development of ST and SC boarders. Further, millet (mandia) based food items would be introduced in hostels menu to address the nutritional security of the boarders.

The scheme would benefit more than five lakh ST and SC boarders. An expenditure amounting to Rs 490 crores would be incurred annually towards prematric scholarship. The monthly rate of PMS of ST and SC boarder students was last enhanced in the year 2015.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked his newly inducted Ministers into the Cabinet to 'Tour' more and reach out to a maximum number of people with a view to "strengthen the grassroots further".

Patnaik convened a meeting soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers after the entire cabinet ministers resigned from their respective positions on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister added one more 'T' to the 'mantra' of 5 Ts which include Team Work, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit with 'Tour' being the latest addition.

Patnaik asked his Ministers to work for the benefit of the people, visit every district, block and gram panchayat and spend more time with the people and make efforts to fulfil all the promises.

A total of 21 ministers (13 Cabinet and 8 Minister of State - Independent charge) took oath in Naveen Patnaik Cabinet on Sunday, out of which five are women ministers. (ANI)

