Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday warned businessmen and shop owners of legal action if they do not display Odia on their signboards.

The message was given to all business establishments as the Labour and Employees State Insurance Department launched a campaign to ensure Odia signboards in shops.

Several awareness rallies were held in different parts of the state on Friday as the government observes 'Odia Pakhya' (fortnight) from April 1 (Utkal Dibasa) to April 14 (Odia New Year).

Labour and Employees State Insurance, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia inaugurated a rally in the state capital and appealed to the businessmen to clearly display Odia on signboards at shops and business establishments.

Noting that mother tongue is vital for the existence and future of a state, the minister said, "Our government is taking special steps to enrich our mother tongue Odia. For this, the Odia fortnight is being celebrated."

An official release said that according to the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act (1956), it is mandatory to write signboards clearly in Odia. There is a provision for filing a case against the violators and levying a fine.

"Legal action will be taken against those who violate this rule. Therefore, those who have not yet written signboards in their shops and commercial establishments in Odia, they should take care of it as soon as possible by writing their signboards in Odia correctly and clearly," the department said.

Noting that the state's vision is to spread Odia identity along with the promotion of Odia language, the minister called upon all to make efforts to enrich Odia.

