Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday presented a budget for 2021-22 fiscal with an outlay of Rs 1.7 lakh crore and a thrust on agriculture and infrastructure sectors to boost the state's economy.

The budget for the next fiscal was tabled in the assembly through an electronic system using the National e- Vidhan Application (NeVA) for the first time.

Presenting the annual estimates in two separate parts- 'Agriculture Budget' and 'General Budget' - Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the capital outlay for the next year is projected at Rs 25,788 crore, which is about 4.4 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product.

Loans and advances, grants for the creation of capital assets and other expenditure for capital formation account for Rs 8,379 crore, which is 1.43 per cent of the GSDP, he said.

"The total investment for capital asset creation would be of 5.83 per cent of the GSDP, which will help boost the economy," he said.

Total estimated revenue receipts for 2021-22 include the state's own tax of Rs 37,500 crore, non-tax revenue of Rs 20,000 crore, state's share in central taxes of Rs 30,137 crore, and grants from the Centre of Rs 37,963 crore.

The tax-GSDP ratio would be at 6.4 per cent in 2021- 22, Pujari said.

In the special agriculture budget, the finance minister proposed to provide Rs 17,468 crore for the sector in FY22.

He said the focus is now on enhancing farmer's income through non-farm activities and the budget makes provisions of a substantial increase in allocation for fisheries and animal resource development department.

The investment for agriculture and allied sector from budgetary resources and other sources would be about Rs 20,000 crore in FY22, he said.

The minister also introduced a separate Sustainable Development Goals Budget, linking about Rs 1,34,225 crore to achieve 17 such targets.

The state also introduced the Fiscal Strategy Report, he claimed.

"Odisha is the first state in the country to incorporate Fiscal Risk Statement in the budget," the minister said, adding that the government brought out a status paper in public debt.

These initiatives will make Odisha a leader in bringing budget transparency and disclosure, he said.

Noting that the revenue collections were affected during the current year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pujari said the Odisha government has taken a slew of innovative steps to enhance financial resources and fund the COVID management.

He also said the economy is showing signs of recovery and the state government is expecting to see a growth of about 10 per cent by end of the current year.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik termed the budget as "pro-people and pro-growth" and said it will help empower the state.

"Most of the last year was lost in the COVID lockdowns. From that scenario to the present, a holistic budget for Rs 1.7 lakh crore is commendable," he said.

Congress leader SS Salija criticised the budget saying the state government's claim is "far from the ground reality".

BJP's deputy leader in the assembly B C Sethi said, "The budget is directionless. There are no provisions for migrant labourers who returned to Odisha during the pandemic. There is nothing to make the state 'atmanirbhar'."

