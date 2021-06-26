Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): In view of natural calamities striking Odisha every year, School, and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Das on Saturday informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given directions to include a chapter of "Natural Calamities" in the school syllabus to educate children about the natural calamities.

"In this regard, an expert committee has been formed to analyse and exercise the subjects for class-wise students. After the final preparation, the committee will place in syllabus accordingly and implement it during the academic session for the students", Das said speaking to ANI.

Further, he said, In a meeting of Ministers of Council, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to include state national anthem "Bande Utkala Janani" in the syllabus of both class IX and X for students".

Last year, the state government had adopted Bande Utklala Janani or Glory to mother Utkala as the anthem of Odisha. (ANI)

