Sambalpur, Apr 14 (PTI) Following rise in the number of coronavirus cases in western region of the state, Odisha government has decided to set up a new COVID hospital with 300-beds including 50 ICU beds at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

This apart, the state government will also increase the number of e general beds of the existing COVID-19 hospital at the VIMSAR to 175 from 100 and number of ICU beds to 50 from 20, taking the total number of beds for the COVID-19 patients at the premier health care institution to 525, an official said.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, who had come to VIMSAR to review the Covid facility, informed about the decision of the government.

"We have decided to develop a 300 bed new COVID-19 hospital, including 250 general bed with oxygen facility and 50 ICU bed, at a new building which has been constructed to accommodate the medicine ward of the VIMSAR. The new COVID-19 hospital will be made operational within 10 days", he said.

Mohapatra said the existing COVID-19 hospital at the VIMSAR has 20 ICU beds. A decision has been taken to add 30 more ICU beds to the existing COVID-19 hospital and increase the number of general beds of the existing COVID-19 hospital 175. We are trying to create 525 beds for COVID-19 patients at VIMSAR only, he said.

"The number of COVID-19 infection is increasing in large scale in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. It has impacts on the people in the bordering districts of Odisha. Hence, considering the situation, the state will make preparation in such a way so that beds, ICU, ventilators will not be a problem in future," he said .

