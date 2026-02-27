What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): SpiceJet has taken note of the order passed by the Supreme Court of India, which declined to interfere with the earlier direction to deposit INR 144 crore, and said that it will comply with all court directions.

According to a statement issued by the airline, the company is examining the order and will comply with all court directions. SpiceJet would like to assure all stakeholders that this development has no impact on its day-to-day operations.

The matter arises from a share transfer agreement involving SpiceJet, its promoter Ajay Singh, KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran.

SpiceJet has paid a total of INR 730 crore to Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways, including the entire principal amount of INR 580 crore and INR 150 crore towards interest. The remaining amount, as directed by the court, will be deposited in court in accordance with the arbitration process.

Claims of over INR 1,300 crore in damages made by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran have been rejected, and these orders have attained finality.

All challenges to the arbitral award by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran have also been dismissed.

SpiceJet's claims against KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran for a refund of amounts paid are being heard by the Delhi High Court, and there is a prima facie finding of the Court in favour of SpiceJet.

SpiceJet remains confident of receiving a potential refund of INR 449 crore on the culmination of this legal process. (ANI)

