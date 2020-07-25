Bhubaneswar, Jul 24 (PTI) Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal will not host the At Home function at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken to avoid a gathering in the wake of the pandemic, Raj Bhavan sources said on Friday.

Due to the prevailing #Covidpandemic in the country and keeping in view the desired precautions required to be taken in matters of social gatherings and ceremonies, Honble Governor has decided not to host the At Home function on the occasion of #IndepenenceDay2020, the official twitter handle of the governor said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also issued an advisory for Independence Day celebrations in the country and asked all government offices, states and governors to avoid congregation of people.

The governor had also cancelled the At Home function last year in solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani that had hit the state in May 2019.

