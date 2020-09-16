Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha government has issued precautionary measures for prevention and containment of the novel coronavirus during the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly starting on September 29.

Speaker SN Patro called a meeting on September 7 with the authorities where it was decided that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will provide all infrastructure and Health Department will deploy required doctors and medical staff with testing materials etc in Assembly premises so that all facilities are in position before testing.

The Speaker also directed to observe precautionary measures during the session of the Legislative Assembly in view of the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be an RT-PCR test for all the MLAs of the Odisha Legislative Assembly along with their PSOs and drivers on September 27 and 28. Again on the fifth day of the Assembly session on October 4, there will be an RT-PCR test for all the MLAs.

The Health Department further said that if any member feels uncomfortable during the session of the Assembly, they may go for an antigen test.

There will be an RT-PCR test for all the officers and staff of the OLA Secretariat along-with officers and staff of the office of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Ministers of State, and Government Chief Whip from September 26 to 28 in the Assembly premises by the team of doctors.

The MLAs and officials of Legislative, Question, Reporting Branches and other House-related staff who are required to go inside the Assembly Hall, will be provided with face-shield, mask, hand gloves, and sanitisers by Health Department daily before the commencement of each sitting during the session.

It has also been decided that the Assembly Secretariat has to provide the list of MLAs and staff to the Health Department as well as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation well in advance. (ANI)

