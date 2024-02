Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday hiked the remuneration of self-employed mechanics in Odisha by 62.5 per cent.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the remuneration for these mechanics operating in gram panchayats has been raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,500. This move is expected to benefit approximately 13,000 people.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Seize 50 Kg of Heroin Valued at Rs 350 Crore, Nine Arrested.

The decision to raise the remuneration came after receiving requests and suggestions from the self-employed mechanics and their representatives during the visit of VK Pandian, the chairman of 5T (transformation) and Nabin Odisha, to various districts.

These mechanics are instrumental in providing clean drinking water to villages across the state. There are two types of self-employed mechanics engaged in each gram panchayat: one working on piped water supply and the other responsible for the maintenance and repair of tubewells.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi for His Drunkard Youth Remark, Says 'Congress Leader Venting Frustration on Youth of Uttar Pradesh' (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)