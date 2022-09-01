New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Odisha government in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), hosted a curtain-raiser here on Wednesday for the Make in Odisha conclave and Investors' Meet.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, state Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb and senior officials attended the meeting, which was attended by ambassadors from over 30 countries and over 50 delegates, representing various industries from across India.

Also Read | Delhi: Exhibition at Delhi Metro Station To Tell Tales of Valour, Courage of Indian Heroes.

Addressing the dignitaries, Patnaik said, "Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade-and-a-half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in eastern India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location. Over the last 20 years, my government has focused on leveraging these natural advantages through progressive policy, efficient administration, and technological interventions."

The Make in Odisha Conclave'22 will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to November 4, 2022.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2022: PM Narendra Modi Performs 'Aarti' at Piyush Goyal's Residence in Delhi on Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Video).

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra shed light on how the state has been one of the major breakout states in the country in terms of development, registering impressive GSDP growth rates year-after-year and industrializing at break-neck speed.

"Odisha has been famous for trade and commerce. Today, Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless steel, and aluminium in India. We are emerging as a leader in sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, IT and ITeS, food processing and others. We are also attracting investments in new age sectors like green hydrogen and green ammonia, data centers, EV and EV component manufacturing to name a few," Mahapatra said.

Speaking about The Make in Odisha Conclave'22 Mahapatra stressed that the flagship investment summit has been conceptualized to not just showcase the vast existing and emerging opportunities in the state but also to build a platform for global leaders to discuss the future of business, trade and commerce, skilling and much more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)