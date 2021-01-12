Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 11 (ANI): Odisha Government has identified 160 sites in the state to vaccinate 3.29 lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19 in the first phase, said a health department official on Monday.

Bijaya Kumar Panigrahi, Director, Odisha Health and Welfare Department told ANI that for the first phase of the vaccination, 160 session sites have been established in the state.

"For each site, a five-member team have been formed. In the first phase, 3.29 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated. We have included all cleaners and ambulance staff as well in the healthcare category for vaccination," he said.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start on January 16. (ANI)

