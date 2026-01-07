Khordha, January 7: Health authorities on Tuesday inspected and reviewed the suspected jaundice outbreak at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) located in Gurujanga village of Khordha district, after a rise in cases among students raised concerns. Senior officials, including Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sanjay Roy and District Public Health Officer Dr Ranjan Mitra, visited the campus to assess the situation and oversee preventive measures after 54 students' blood samples tested positive for jaundice as of January 6, 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjay Roy said isolated cases were first reported in November, affecting two to three students, followed by six cases in December. "Two days ago, we found an increase in the number, and a total of 49 students were positive. Yesterday, we tested blood samples from 20% of students, and only 5% were positive. So the total number is 54 right now," he said. He added that no student is in a serious condition and none require hospitalisation.

The CDMO stressed that precautionary measures related to personal hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, safe drinking water and food hygiene have been explained to the school principal. "Sample results will come very soon, and only then will we be in a position to tell you what the source of this infection is... The public should not panic, as this is limited to this school," he said, noting that both the source and solution are likely confined to the campus.

District Public Health Officer Dr Ranjan Mitra told ANI that a seven-member team, including an epidemiologist, microbiologists, technicians, and programme managers, has been deployed. Fresh blood and water samples are being collected for testing. He noted that many earlier cases were tested in private laboratories, making verification difficult.

While the kitchen and overall cleanliness were found satisfactory, officials issued additional guidelines for food handlers. "We have given them some guidelines to follow, such as requiring that food handlers and cooks wear separate slippers. They will not wear their house slippers inside. They will wear gloves, caps, masks, and aprons while cooking and serving food," Mitra said, adding that the source of infection is still under investigation and could be linked to water, food, or both.

