Bhubaneswar, May 22 (PTI) Odisha on Sunday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, seven more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,372, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,126, as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 110 active cases, while 12,79,083 patients have recovered from the disease, including 21 on Saturday, it added.

