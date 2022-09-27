Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,33,499 on Tuesday as 167 more people, including 22 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 164 infections and a fatality on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,192 as a 55-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Jagatsinghpur district. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 1,423 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,22,831 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 182 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.53 per cent as 10,904 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

