Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (PTI) Odisha on Saturday logged 173 new COVID-19 cases, 113 less than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 10,51,414 while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,433, a health department official said.

The new cases reported from 20 districts comprise 21 children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. While 102 cases came from quarantine centres, the remaining 71 were local contact cases.

Also Read | Indian Air Force and DRDO Successfully Test Indigenous Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile from Pokhran.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of cases at 86, followed by Mayurbhanj (19). Other districts reported new infections in single digit.

The official said the two fresh fatalities were reported from Balasore and Bargarh district which took the COVID-19 death toll to 8,433. This apart, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities in the past.

Also Read | Gujarat: Tribal Woman Killed By Sloth Bear in Saagtala Range.

Odisha currently has 1,796 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,41,132 patients including 205 on Saturday, have recuperated from the disease.

As many as 57,269 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate touching 0.30 per cent, the official said.

Over 2.83 crore beneficiaries in Odisha have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 1.74 crore people have been administered both shots.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)