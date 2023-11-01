Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the state police's Crime Branch conducted a raid near Kalibiri bridge in Tigiria on Tuesday evening and apprehended one Suryakanta Mantry, they said.

On searching him, brown sugar weighing 1.02 kg was seized, besides other incriminating materials, they added.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and an investigation was underway, police said.

