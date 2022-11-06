Baripada, Nov 6 (PTI) A man was arrested with 2.25 kg meat of barking deer at Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, forest officials said on Sunday.

Sridhar Pingua, 30, was nabbed by a forest patrol team at Kadalibadi in Kendumundi range of the park, they said.

About 2.25 kg meat of barking deer, a bow and arrows were seized from him, said Jadumani Kerketa, the assistant conservator of forest.

A case under the Wild Life (Protection) Act was registered against him, Kerketa said.

