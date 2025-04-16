Rourkela, Apr 16 (PTI) A man, arrested for allegedly selling illicit liquor, died at a jail in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Wednesday, following which his family claimed that he was murdered.

Rajesh Kujur, a resident of Dalki village in Raiboga police station area, sustained a head injury due to a fall at the special jail in Rourkela, officials said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: 2 to 6% Hike in Dearness Allowance for Government Employees and Pensioners, Announces Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

He was immediately admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital, where he died, they said.

His wife Amrita alleged that her husband was murdered in judicial custody.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 11-Year-Old Deaf-and-Mute Dalit Girl Found Naked in Field, Police Register Rape Case in Rampur.

Rajesh was arrested from his house around 5.30 am on Tuesday for illegally selling liquor in the area, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)