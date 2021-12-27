Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the state is marching on the path of industrial development powered by the metals and mineral sector and has ranked amongst the top states in terms of live manufacturing investments in India.

Addressing after the inauguration of the Indian Chemical Engineering Congress (CHEMCON-2021) on Sunday, Patnaik said, "Odisha has been marching ahead on the path of industrial development powered by the metals and mineral sector. We have consistently been ranked amongst the top States in terms of live manufacturing investments in India."

Also Read | Major Fire Breaks Out in Makeshift Market in Jammu.

The Chief Minister highlighted the efforts taken by his government to diversify the industry portfolio of the state and said that the Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector has been identified as a key focus sector.

"As we look towards the future, we have taken concerted efforts to diversify the industry portfolio of the State. In view of this, my Government has identified the Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector as a key focus sector," he said.

Also Read | Omicron In Kerala: 19 More Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In The State; Tally Reaches 57.

"Taking the mantra of "infrastructure-led-development", we are coming up with Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region in Paradeep and port-related industrial complex at Dhamra and Gopalpur that will further aid the growth of the Chemicals sector in the State," he added.

The Chief Minister further hoped that the Congress will come up with new and innovative ideas towards more sustainable ways of resource utilization in the chemical and mineral sector and urged the attending entrepreneurs to explore Odisha.

"I hope that CHEMCON-2021 will come up with new and innovative ideas towards even more sustainable ways of resource utilization in the chemical and mineral sector that will further aid our efforts in developing Odisha into a global player in the Chemicals sector," he said.

"I would also request all the entrepreneurs attending the event to explore Odisha. If you consider Odisha as your next investment destination, I assure you, the Government of Odisha will provide you the best-in-class facilitation and enabling environment for growth," Patnaik added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)