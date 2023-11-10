Bhubaneswar, November 10: As the festival of lights is around the corner, markets in Bhubaneswar on Friday witnessed huge footfall to purchase puja items including earthen lamps to celebrate Diwali. "We are all set to welcome Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha on this Diwali. I have purchased decorative earthen lamps and other puja items. When we use diya instead of fancy lights to celebrate Diwali, we get inner peace. And children are quite excited to burn crackers this Diwali," Joyti told ANI at the Unit-I market here.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Today Dhanteras is being celebrated in several parts of the country which marks the first day of Diwali celebrations. Gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothing, electronics, and more witness substantial sales. Notably, the purchase of brooms is considered particularly auspicious.

