Bhubaneswar, Jul 9 (PTI) The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is aiming to produce 50 million ton of minerals in 2025-26, a statement said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a review meeting, during which various steps to increase mineral production were discussed.

It also deliberated issues such as the extension of the period of various mining areas, environmental clearance, and operationalisation of new mines.

The meeting particularly focused on increasing bauxite production.

This year, the bauxite production target is 3.6 million ton, and will be increased to 6 million ton next year, the statement said.

The CM emphasised the need for OMC to focus on improving livelihoods in mining areas through employment and the convergence of development schemes.

He stressed the importance of promoting forest resources and implementing various developmental activities to generate employment opportunities for local communities.

It was resolved in the meeting that the OMC would prepare a special plan for this purpose, the statement said.

Majhi also reviewed the progress of OMC's proposed pellet plant, slated to begin operations by May 2026, it said.

MECON Ltd has been tasked with preparing a techno-economic feasibility report for the project. A dedicated project committee has also been formed to implement it, it added.

The chief minister also suggested that the OMC enhance its operational efficiency by recruiting skilled professionals.

