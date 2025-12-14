Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 14 (ANI): Odisha's Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday felicitated the top 30 winners of the 19th edition of the Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2025 at its Grand Finale in Bhubaneswar.

Organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with the Pathani Samanta Planetarium under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, the annual programme aims to ignite scientific curiosity among school students while honouring the legacy of renowned Odia astronomer Pathani Samanta. This year's edition saw participation from over 76,700 students, with 60 finalists competing at the state level. Since its launch in 2007, YATS has reached more than 4.7 lakh students across Odisha.

Congratulating the winners, the Minister said the initiative plays a crucial role in motivating students to explore science and space research. He praised Tata Steel for its sustained efforts in nurturing young minds and expressed confidence that the awardees would carry forward the legacy of Pathani Samanta and contribute meaningfully to India's scientific journey.

Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, Chithra Arumugam, IAS, described YATS as a strong example of effective collaboration between the state government and the corporate sector. She said the programme recognises students with a natural inclination towards science and encourages them to excel, irrespective of the career paths they choose in the future.

D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, highlighted that YATS is more than a competition. He said it reflects Odisha's scientific spirit and reinforces the company's commitment to fostering innovation, curiosity and learning among young students.

The event also featured interactions with eminent space professionals, including ISRO scientist Amitav Mohanty and space entrepreneur Antariksh Parichha, who spoke about emerging trends and career opportunities in space science. YATS alumnus and AI developer Ayush Dalai shared his journey with participants, inspiring them with real-world experiences.

This year's theme, "Stargazer Today, Gagannaut Tomorrow," aligns with India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. As part of their reward, the 30 winners will visit an ISRO facility to interact with scientists and witness India's advanced space research firsthand. (ANI)

