Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday said the MPs and MLAs of the state can recommend up to 15 most deserving cases of transfer of teachers belonging to elementary and secondary schools in their constituencies.

This provision is a one-time measure, which is applicable only for the current educational year.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Says Committed to Stand by Ceasefire Arrangement; Criticises PM Narendra Modi's Remarks.

The lawmakers will make recommendation of transfer to the district collector for disposal of the same by the District Level Transfer Committee (DLTC), an official letter sent to the Director of Secondary Education and the Director of Elementary Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

However, the legislators have to follow certain conditions, such as the recommendations cannot violate the principle of rationalisation, priority should be given to the teachers with urgent need, no teacher should be transferred from rural to urban areas, and this discretion is applicable for intra-district transfers only.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Pakistani High Commission Official Declared Persona Non Grata, Told to Leave India Within 24 Hours, Says MEA.

In cases where the parliamentary constituency covers more than one district, the proposals will be submitted to the Nodal Collector (Returning Officer of that constituency), the official said.

"All the proposals should be submitted and disposed of during this transfer session (May 15 to June 15) only. This provision is a one-time measure, which is applicable only for the current educational year,” the letter said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)