Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed grief on the demise of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal and described him as an "efficient and popular politician".

In a condolence message, he said, "His contribution to the betterment of the marginalized sections of society and overall development of the state will be remembered."

The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished them well.

Biswal, 83, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Biswal served as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000. (ANI)

