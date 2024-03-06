Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik has launched the revamped "citizen-centric" website of the BJD.

He launched the new website on on Tuesday, the 108th birth anniversary of his father and former Odisha Chief Minister Bijayananda (Biju) Patnaik.

"The website reflects the spirit of a new Odisha and an empowered Odisha and calls upon the people of the state to get involved in the 'Sankhanada' to realise the vision," according to a statement from the BJD.

The website showcases multiple pillars of 5T-led transformation across sectors like women's empowerment, inclusive development, tribal welfare, youth and sports, agriculture, IT and investments, it said

The website also underscored the party's commitment to strengthening people's voices and making them a partner in the state's progress, it said..

A section is also dedicated to the relentless effort of the 5T Chairman to collect feedback from people in all districts of the state and expeditious redress of grievances in a time-bound manner, the statement added.

The website features a modern social media wall showcasing the party's efforts to connect with supporters and citizens alike on digital domains.

A separate section is dedicated to citizen welfare, where the party has listed all the schemes of the state government.

Schemes are listed beneficiary-wise and will help citizens understand and avail of the welfare schemes, according to the statement. (ANI)

