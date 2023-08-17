Puri (Odisha) [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with fellow central cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan, offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday.

The Union Ministers were also accompanied to the popular shrine by the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

According to an official release, the Union Ministers have multiple important events in Puri scheduled for Thursday.

The Union ministers will undertake a spiritual visit to the revered Shree Mandira, paying homage to centuries of tradition.

Coinciding with their visit, globally renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has created his latest artwork depicting the theme 'Meri Maati Mera Desh'.

This captivating artwork will adorn the sands of Blue Flag Beach, Mayfair, and Puri.

The ministers will then take part in an environmental initiative and a plantation drive within the serene confines of the Central Sanskrit University's Residential Complex, Sadashiva Campus, Near Penthakata, Puri.

The ministers will honour the legacy of freedom by visiting the birthplace of the illustrious Saheed Jayee Rajguru and embarking on the symbolic Amrit Kalash Yatra at Biraharekrushnapur, Puri.

This eventful day will highlight the significance of preserving Odisha's heritage, connecting with the country, and nurturing a sense of responsibility towards the environment and the nation. (ANI)

