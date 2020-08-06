Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A minute of silent prayer was observed in Odisha on Wednesday in tribute to Covid warriors who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led the prayer.

"The Fight against Covid-19 has been going on for the past five months, Today, the number of cured patients in the state has risen to 25,000 and it's happened due to the sacrifices of Covid warriors as they risked their lives to serve the people of Odisha", said chef Minister

"In Odisha Twenty-five frontline workers have sacrificed their lives in this battle, setting a unique example of service, sacrifice and humanity" he added.

People in the State offered silent prayers at 6 pm on Wednesday, including employees of various public and private offices and institutions across the state participated and expressed their gratitude.

The prayer was followed by an oath-taking intended to remind all to act responsibly and strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines to keep themselves and their families safe and to support and respect the workers in the frontline of the battle against Covid-19. The chief Minister himself administered the oath to the people of Odisha. (ANI)

