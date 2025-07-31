Bhubaneswar, Jul 31 (PTI) An Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer was booked for allegedly subjecting his wife to neglect, torture and mental harassment, police said on Thursday.

The OAS officer has been booked under Section 85 (cruelty), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons with common intention) of BNS, the police said.

Based on a written complaint of the wife, who is an engineer in the state government, the police also booked the OAS officer under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

As per the complaint, the woman got married to the officer on February 21 last year, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy on May 7 this year.

The officer allegedly abandoned his wife and the newborn at the hospital just four days after the birth of the child, the complaint stated, adding she has been staying at her father's house since then.

"He (husband) was at the hospital for three days after my delivery. However, he abandoned me and my child in the hospital on May 10 without any information. Since then, he has not met me or enquired about the child's health condition," she told reporters near Mahila police station here on Thursday.

She further alleged that her husband also did not answer her phone calls and text messages.

"We, both mother and child, were subjected to cruelty. I hope that justice will be provided to us," she said.

The woman alleged that her husband abandoned them at the instruction of his mother and sister.

"I have tried several times to resolve the matter, but he did not cooperate," the woman said, adding that she had to take the support of the law to give justice to the newborn baby.

The officer concerned, however, refused to comment on the allegations.

