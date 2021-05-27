Bhubaneswar, May 27 (PTI) Odisha on Thursday registered 6,736 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in May, taking the state's caseload to 7,32,739, while 34 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,618, a health department official said.

However, the low spike of coronavirus cases can be attributed to the relatively low number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the wake of Cyclone Yaas which made landfall on the state's coast on Wednesday morning, he said.

While 69,407 samples were examined on Tuesday, the number of such tests on Wednesday was only 46,241, he said.

Despite the cyclone, the health officials conducted tests in the worst-hit Balasore and Bhadrak districts and 71 and 206 new cases were detected from there respectively.

Of the new cases, 3,774 were reported from various quarantine centres, while 2,962 detected during contact tracing.

Angul district reported a maximum of 788 new cases, followed by Sundergarh (720) and Khurda (517). As many as nine districts reported new cases in double digits. The 34 new casualties were reported from 13 districts, the official said. Angul district recorded five deaths, while Kalahandi and Khurdha districts accounted for four fatalities each. The remaining casualties were registered in 10 other districts.

Odisha currently has 1,06,440 active cases, while as many as 6,23,628 patients, including 10,635 on Wednesday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.15 crore sample tests for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has issued new guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces, both government and private, to accelerate the immunisation drive in the state.

In a letter to officials concerned, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that industrial establishments could vaccinate their employees and their family members in hospitals by procuring vaccines on their own or at their workplaces tagging with private hospitals or Covid vaccine centres (CVCs).

Referring to a recent order of the Union Ministry of Health, the state government said that family members and dependents of workers can also be covered under COVID-19 vaccination at the industrial CVCs, private workplace CVCs and government workplace CVCs.

For inoculation of the beneficiaries at industrial and private workplace CVCs, vaccine doses will have to be procured by private hospitals or the industrial establishment with which respective employers tie up for vaccination, the letter said.

For government workplace CVCs, beneficiaries aged 45 years and above may be covered through vaccines supplied by the Centre, and 18-44 years age group through vaccines sent by the state government, it said.

