Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): More than 800 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel are in a high state of readiness for the cyclone Yaas, police said on Monday.

"More than 800 #ODRAF personnel with Tower lights, Search lights, Gensets, JCBs, Hydra Cranes, inflatable boats, high end hydraulic tree cutters, gas cutters, plasma cutters, Sat phones and walkie talkie sets are in high state of readiness to tackle Cyclone #YAAS," Odisha police said in a tweet on Monday.

Odisha police also informed in a tweet that 12 formations of ODRAF, apart from NDRF and Fire Services teams were deployed for the pre and post-cyclone operations. 12 platoons force has also been deployed for the same.

Assistant Director General (ADG) Law and Order Y K Jethwa, visited Balasore and Bhadrak areas and reviewed the plans for evacuation and preparedness for post-cyclone rescue and recovery operations.

"ADG LO visited Bhadrak and reviewed cyclone evacuation plans and preparedness for post cyclone rescue and recovery operations. IG ER and SP Bhadrak attended the review," the tweet from the police read.

It added, "ADG LO visited Balasore and reviewed cyclone evacuation plans and preparedness for post cyclone rescue and recovery operations. IG ER, Collector Balasore and SP Balasore attended the review."

Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, as per the India Meteorological Department.

In a tweet today, the IMD informed, "Deep Depression over East-central Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Yaas' and about 600 km of Port Blair. To intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours." (ANI)

