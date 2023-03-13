Phulbani, Mar 13 (PTI) A police constable was found dead in his official quarter in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, officials said.

Srinivas Ghatala, 42, was posted as a constable at the Tikabali police station, they said.

His body was found hanging at his official quarter on the police station campus, they added.

Police said an investigation into the case was underway

The body was sent for post-mortem, they said.

Ghatala's family alleged that he was in stress due to his job.

