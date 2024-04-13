Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): Preparations are underway in the capital city of Odisha for the upcoming Rukuna Rath Yatra dedicated to Lord Lingaraj, which is scheduled to start on April 15.

"This festival will start from April 15. Many devotees come at this time, and there is a huge crowd during the Rath Yatra. Traffic diversions will be done. Once the chariot rolls out, it will be ensured that there is no obstruction of any kind on the way. A cordon will be formed around it to give it protection and also manage the crowd," DCP Prateek Singh said.

He added that it would be ensured the chariot is pulled timely.

"In view of the heat, water sprinklers will be used, and adequate drinking water will be made available. will also be arranged. A total of 12 platoon forces, 2 ADCP, 6 ACP and other officers will also be deployed," he added. (ANI)

