Jajpur (Odisha), Dec 9 (PTI) Hundreds of people from various social organisations, including college students under Sachetan Nagarika Manch (SNM), on Monday blocked NH-53 near Kabatabandha village in Odisha's Jajpur district demanding construction of a second bridge over Brahmani river and early completion of the highway stretch between Chandikhole and Duburi.

The protesters also urged the chief minister's intervention, claiming that the delay in the four-lane expansion work was leading to frequent accidents.

They also warned that they would continue their demonstration until they received a written assurance from the national highway authorities.

"The Chandikhole-Duburi stretch has turned into a death trap due to the non-completion of the expansion works for the past couple of years. We are staging this demonstration with seven charter demands, including the expedited completion of the widening of NH-53, construction of a second Brahmani bridge, a written assurance of when both will be completed, a traffic system for the safe commute of college students, and the illumination of the Brahmani bridge near Kabatabandha," said SNM convener Saroj Kumar Behera.

Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, who participated in the protest, emphasised the importance of the NH-53 for the local community, stating, "The urgency of the local residents' call for action underscores the community's reliance on the NH-53 not only for daily commutes but also for economic activities."

"Why is the expansion work between Chandikhole and Duburi getting delayed? Even the 40 km stretch of road widening has not been completed in five years since its commencement," said P K Sahu, one of the agitators.

