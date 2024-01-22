New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Odisha and Rajasthan schools secured top spots in pipe band girls and pipe band boys categories respectively in the National School Band Competition held ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The winners of the National School Band Competition, which was jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi as part of Republic Day celebrations 2024, were announced today.

PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Suratgarh, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan and Droupadi Girls High School, Nishaposi, Mayurbhanj, Odisha secured the top spot in pipe band girls and pipe band boys category.

Meanwhile, Kerala and Sikkim schools bagged the best Brass Band Girls and Brass Band Boys awards.

St Teresa's Higher Secondary School, Kannur, Kerala and Government Senior Secondary School, West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim bagged the best Brass Band Girls and Brass Band Boys.

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar gave away the cash prizes to the winners along with a trophy, and certificates.

The jury appointed by the Ministry of Defence, which included members from each wing of the Armed Forces, selected the winners of the competition upon the culmination of the grand finale held on January 21 and 22, 2024.

In addition to the participating teams, there was a special performance by Government Sardar Patel Senior Secondary School, Kalpeni, Lakshadweep.

The competition was organised at three levels viz State, Zonal and conducted by all the States/Union Territories (UTs) for all schools (CBSE, ICSE, KVS, NVS, and Sainik schools etc). Four hundred and eighty-six (486) teams, comprising 12,857 children, participated in the State-Level Competition, while 73 teams of 2,002 children took part at the Zonal Level.

Four hundred and fifty-seven (457) students of schools from 15 States/Union Territories took part in the Grand Finale.

This initiative aims to rejuvenate the spirit of patriotism and unity amongst children in schools throughout the country and motivate them on the path of holistic education. (ANI)

