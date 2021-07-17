Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, who was on the run for five years after allegedly raping a 22 -year-old woman in Odisha's Kendrapara district, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the accused from a house in Bhubaneswar on Friday night. He is a resident of a village in Rajkanika police station area in Kendrapara district.

The man was accused of rape in 2016 and had evaded arrest since then.

The survivor had delivered a girl child in 2017, Rajkanika police station Inspector Umakanta Nayak said.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody, the officer said.

He was booked under Sections 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

