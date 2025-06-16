Berhampur, Jun 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills after being allegedly raped by her alcoholic father, and is now fighting for her life at a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The girl's father was arrested on Sunday, when the world was celebrating Father's Day, and a court sent him to judicial custody on Monday.

The girl was alone in her home on June 11 when the man allegedly raped her, said PK Patra, the inspector-in-charge of Digapahandi police said.

The incident happened when the mother, a domestic help, went out for work. The father, a daily wager, came home drunk and allegedly raped the girl, he said.

Following the incident, the girl consumed sleeping pills in large quantities, police said, adding that she is at present fighting for her life at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

She narrated the entire episode to her mother after gaining consciousness, following which the police complaint was filed.

The accused, an alcoholic, has four children -- two daughters and two sons. A case was lodged against him under different sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, police said.

