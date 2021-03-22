Bhubaneswar, Mar 22 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,38,963 as 146 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 87 were reported from quarantine centres and 59 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 35, followed by Cuttack (25), Mayurbhanj (13), Nuapada and Sundargarh (12 each).

Several new cases were detected in an educational institute in the city, a Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation official said.

"In view of the detection of a large number of COVID- 19 positive cases in Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, the entire XIMB institute campus is hereby sealed until further order, the civic body said in a notice issued on Sunday.

The BMC started collecting samples from all the people who are staying at the institute's campus.

"Those who have tested positive for the disease are kept in isolation in a hostel of the institute. They will be under observation," the BMC official said.

The institute has been asked to make necessary arrangements for food for the students who were diagnosed with the disease.

Two private educational institutes in Cuttack had reported 47 new COVID-19 cases last week.

Meanwhile, three districts- Boudh, Gajapati and Malkangiri- have turned "coronavirus free" as no active case exists there.

The death toll in the coastal state remained at 1,919 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities in the state.

Odisha now has 867 active cases, and 3,36,124 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 88.14 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 25,315 on Sunday, and the positivity rate stands at 3.85 per cent.

