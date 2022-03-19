Bhubaneswar, Mar 19 (PTI) Odisha recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.18 per cent and 15 children were among the newly-infected, it said.

The new cases were detected after testing 44,268 samples, it added.

The state had logged 79 infections on Friday.

The toll remained at 9,106 as no new deaths were reported in the last two days.

There are 668 active cases in the state at present with 118 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far recorded 12,87,108 cases, while 12,77,271 people have recovered.

