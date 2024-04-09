Gajapati (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): Six accused were arrested with skins of seven endangered animals and 26.1 kg of pangolin scales in the Paralakhemundi Forest area of the district, a senior officer said.

According to Parlekhamundi Division Forest Officer (DFO) S Anand, out of seven skins, five were of leopard while one each of leopard cat and fishing cat.

After the arrest, the six accused were handed over to the police, he added.

Elaborating on the seizure, DFO Anand said, "On April 6, 2024, based on intelligence, a decoy operation was conducted by the staff of Parlekhamundi Forest Division. The skins of seven animals have been seized, which include five leopard skins, one leopard cat skin, and one fishing cat skin. 26.1 kg of pangolin scales were seized. Six accused were arrested and forwarded to court on Monday."

He further said that the skins seized belonged to the Scheduled 1 animal species.

"All the accused were from the Parlekhamundi Forest Division. Further inquiry is going to identify where the leopards were hunted, when the leopards were hunted and who is involved in the trading," Anand added.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) of 1972, Schedule 1 lists endangered species that require strict protection. These species are protected from hunting, poaching, killing, and trading. (ANI)

