Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 20 (ANI): In view of the Cyclonic circulation likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next few days, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep K Jena on Wednesday directed the Collectors of coastal districts to start preparations for probable Cyclonic storm.

Jena held a preparatory meeting with the Collectors of 10 coastal districts along with SPs, Fire Department officers, emergency officers and advised them to start preparations for probable Cyclonic storm.

SRC has directed District authorities to identify the shelters, facilities check, infrastructure check, deployment of staff and to prepare an evacuation plan

SRC also held a pre-cyclone meeting with the Director-General of India Metrological Department (IMD), Director IMD Bhubaneswar, NDRF and ODRAF officials DG Fire Services, and Odisha police.

"Further all local officials, PRIs, WSHGs, ASHA to be mobilised, COVID guidelines to be followed. I'm of the view that in the current pandemic situation, dry/ cooked food, food for children, fast aid, should be planned. Old, sick, physically and mentally challenged and vulnerable people should be given additional priority in cyclone planning," said Jena.

Earlier, IMD informed that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26. (ANI)

