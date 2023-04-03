Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 3 (ANI): In a joint operation with Kalahandi Forest department, the Odisha Special Task Force (STF) rescued a live pangolin weighing 12 kg, and detained a wildlife poacher from Odisha's Bargarh district on Sunday, officials said.

The officials also recovered some incriminating materials from the possession of the accused.

Also Read | Posters Have Also Been Put Up at Various Places, in Which It Has Also Been Announced to … – Latest Tweet by ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

"Acting on a tip-off, a raid was carried out by an STF team on Saturday along with forest officials of the Bargarh Forest Division near Bijadihi square under Padmapur police station in Bargarh district and arrested Mahadev Mutkia of Gandapalli," JN Pankaj IG STF Odisha said on Sunday.

The accused person has been handed over to Padmapur Forest Officials for further legal action and the live pangolin was handed over to District Forest Officer (DFO) Bargarh for safe custody, said Odisha IG STF.

Also Read | Kerala: Man Sets Woman on Fire in Moving Train in Kozhikode, Eight Injured.

Further investigation is underway.

The Indian pangolin, also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater, and 'bajrakatpa' in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving nocturnal mamma. It is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wild Life Protection act, 1972. Schedule-1 provides absolute protection - offences under this are prescribed for the highest penalties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)