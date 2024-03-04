Bhubaneswar, March 4 (PTI)The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has arrested a person and seized a leopard skin from his possession during a raid in Kandhamal district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a raid was carried out near Manipadar village under Phiringia police station in the district on Sunday, an STF officer said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech in Adilabad Draws Loud Cheers.

During the operation, a leopard skin along with Rs 5,500 in cash were recovered from the person identified as Belarsen Kanhar (43), he added.

The STF has filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Also Read | Cash-for-Query Row: Delhi High Court Rejects Interim Injunction Against 'Defamatory' Posts on TMC Leader Mahua Moitra.

The confiscated skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for tests, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)