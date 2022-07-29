Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], July 29 (ANI): A competent authority under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has ordered forfeiture of properties worth over Rs 3 crore owned by two ganja smugglers of Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The order was passed as per the recommendation made by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police for seizure of the properties of two brothers Banmali Pradhan and Arun Kumar Pradhan of the Buguda area in Ganjam, police said.

Also Read | MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Rajasthan, Both Pilots Killed.

On April 29, 2022, the STF had seized ganja of 106 kilograms and 517 grams opium from the possession of the brothers. Later, during the financial investigation, the police found that Arun and Banamali have allegedly acquired assets of over Rs 3 crore from the illegal narcotics trade, they said.

"Financial investigation was conducted in which illegally properties worth of more than Rs 3 crores acquired by accused persons out of illegal contraband Ganja and Opium business have been identified and seized. A detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/forfeiture of the properties earned out of illegal drugs business was sent to the office of the Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, as per provision of Section 68 (F) NDPS Act, 1985," the official notification read.

Also Read | Goa: 4 Killed in Road Accident After SUV Falls Into River.

The duo's assets seized included five commercial buildings at Buguda, eight landed properties, deposits in 19 accounts of different banks, two vehicles and gold ornaments weighing 595 grams.

These properties were purchased from ill-gotten money of drug trafficking within the last six years in the name of accused persons as well as in the name of their relatives, added the officials.

"On July 26, 2022, Competent Authority, Kolkata under NDPS Act has been pleased to pass order to confirm the freezing/seizing order, in which of huge amount of property worth of Rs 3 crores seized in STF case under sections of NDPS Act 1985. The Competent Authority is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act to pass order for forfeiture of such illegally acquired property. Seized properties include five commercial buildings situated at Buguda, 8 landed properties, bank balance in 19 accounts of different banks, two vehicles and gold ornaments weighing 595 grams respectively. The properties were purchased from ill-gotten money of drug trafficking within the last six years in the name of accused persons as well as in the name of their kith and kin," the official notification read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)