Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Odisha to Conduct Door to Door Health Screening for COVID-19

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 05:31 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Odisha to Conduct Door to Door Health Screening for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 16 (ANI): In a bid to ensure COVID-19 testing of all symptomatic persons and close contacts of people infected with the novel coronavirus, ASHA and ANM workers have been tasked to conduct door to door health screening in Odisha.

"As per the ICMR guidelines, State Government is testing Symptomatic Persons and contacts persons of COVID-19 patients, so in that step, ASHAs and Health Workers will trace the persons with COVID-19 symptoms, through the door to door survey of every house in rural areas and slums of urban areas, so that persons having symptoms whall be tested as early as possible," said Shalini Pandit, Director National Health Mission (NHM) Odisha.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact.

This door to door survey will be conducted from June 16 to July 31, she said.

Pandit further stated that "Earlier, one in every 200 asymptomatic persons was found positive for COVID-19 and now one in every 20 symptomatic persons is testing positive, as per the reports, the infection spreads more through symptomatic persons and it doesn't spread much through asymptomatic persons even if they tested positive for the virus, so this new strategy will be helpful to track more Positive cases and they can be treated well."

Also Read | India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future.

"State Government is giving more importance on testing of COVID-19, now testing is being conducted in 17 testing labs of 10 districts including Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, the number of testing has crossed 2 Lakh as on June 15th in the State," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Director India National Health Mission Shalini Pandit
You might also like
India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
News

India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers
Technology

Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers
Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
News

Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
News

Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Cricket

Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement