Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday said that it will set up a new medical college in Kandhamal district and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the existing institute in Koraput district.

A proposal in this regard was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Also Read | Hyderabad Woman Given Triple Talaq Over Phone by American Husband.

"The state government decided to construct a 100- seated new state-run medical college and teaching hospital at Phulbani (in Kandhamal district) and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the medical college at Koraput on turnkey basis," Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha said in a video message after the Cabinet meeting.

"The hospitals will give a boost to medical education and cater to healthcare needs of the people in the region, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020 Phase 5: Over 8 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 299 Candidates Tomorrow.

The state earlier had only three state-run medical colleges and the BJD government has set up six more such institutes in the last two decades, Arukha said.

The cabinet also cleared two rural piped water-supply projects worth Rs 724 crore for Bargarh district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)