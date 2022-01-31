Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (PTI) Odisha is set to get respite from the biting cold in the next few days, but may have to bear the brunt of thundershowers later this week, the Met Office said on Monday.

Cold wave enveloped some districts on Monday, while the mercury dropped significantly below normal at many places across the state, a bulletin stated.

Also Read | Apple iMac Pro 2022 Coming Soon With Design Similar To 24-inch M1 iMac.

At least nine weather stations logged a minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius due to the northwesterly dry and cold winds over the region, it said.

Similiguda in the Koraput district was the coldest place at 5.9 degrees Celsius. Phulbani town in Kandhamal shivered at 7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Police Hands Over Names of 87 Wanted Criminals to Bihar.

Bhubaneswar recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches below normal, the Met office said.

The minimum temperature is expected to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next three to four days, it said.

The weatherman has also warned of thundershowers at some places in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts on Thursday and Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)