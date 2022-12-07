Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Dec 7 (PTI) In a bid to encourage the young generation to use local handloom fabrics, the authorities of Kalahandi University have decided that the uniform of the students would be made of Habaspuri clothes.

Habaspuri, a handloom fabric from Chicheguda of Kalahandi, is now struggling for existence for inadequate patronage and market support.

Vice-Chancellor of Kalahandi University, Sanjaya Satpathy, said, “This is a small attempt which may boost the traditional Habaspuri handloom weavers.”

He said that the government-run university has tied up with fashion designer Sujit Meher who will provide the uniforms of students designed by him from Habaspuri handloom fabric.

Habaspuri handloom has got a geographical indication tag in 2012-2013.

Due to inadequate patronage, a number of the people of the weaving community in the district are leaving the profession and opting for other work which can fetch remunerative income, Satpathy said.

