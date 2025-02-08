Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8 (ANI): Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Santanu Mohapatra, the deputy director and project director of the Watershed Department in Malkangiri, along with four of his associates on charges of corruption.

Officials recovered Rs 2 crore from Mohapatra's possession during searches.

"In connection with the searches that were carried out against Santanu Mohapatra, the deputy director and project director of the watershed in Malkangiri, we have placed today him under arrest," Odisha Vigilance Director Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa told ANI on Friday.

A case of disproportionate assets has been registered, he said. "For the last two days, the searches were continuing. Rs 2 crore cash was recovered from his possession," the official added.

"Four of his associates, three of his junior colleagues in the same office and a private person who were acting as conduits in collection of bribery amount over the years and in returning the birbery amount to him. They have also been placed under arrest," he added.

He said that further investigation is continuing. (ANI)

