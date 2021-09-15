Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 15 (ANI): Over allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, the Odisha Vigilance Directorate launched searches on the properties of Kabita Mathan, Anganwadi worker at Koradakanta Anganwadi Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Searches were carried out at six places in Khordha, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur district by six teams of the Bhubaneswar Vigilance Division on Tuesday.

Assets worth over Rs 4 crore have been unearthed during the house searches, said the Directorate in an official statement.

The assets include four buildings including one four-storeyed building, one triple-storeyed building and two double-storeyed buildings at Bhubaneswar, 14 plots including 10 plots at Bhubaneswar, three plots at Talakusuma, Jagatsinghpur and one plot at Balianta, Khordha, one four-wheeler, three two-wheelers, Insurance deposits over Rs.2.2 lakh, gold ornaments weighing approximately212 grams worth over Rs.6.36 lakh and other movable and immovable properties, amounted to over Rs 4 crores were unearthed on Tuesday.

Further searches and verifications are continuing. (ANI)

