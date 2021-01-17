Balasore (Odisha), Jan 17 (PTI) A 58-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday in Odisha's Balasore district in connection with the killing of her daughter, police said.

Sukuri Giri has allegedly hired Pramod Jena (32) and two others to get her daughter killed for Rs 50,000.

Jena was also arrested, Balasore Sadar sub-divisional police officer Pravash Pal said.

The preliminary investigation has suggested that Shibani Nayak (36), the daughter of Giri, was involved in the illicit liquor trade because of which their relationship began to turn sour.

As Sukuri's efforts to dissuade her daughter from illegal liquor trade failed to yield any result, she contacted Pramod to get Nayak eliminated, and a deal was finalised for Rs 50,000, another police officer said.

Sukuri had given an advance of Rs 8,000 to the contract-killer, he said.

Nayak was killed on January 12 by stones and some blunt objects and her body was recovered from under a bridge at Nagram village, the officer said.

According to the investigation, Jena knew Nayak, who was married but staying near her parents' place.

On January 12, Pramod took her to an isolated place on the pretext of giving some works and killed her with stones and some blunt objects with the help of two others.

Efforts are on to apprehend the other two persons who are absconding, the officer said.

